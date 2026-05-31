AbbyPD – Weekend Door Dash Delivery Was A Little Too Fast

Abbotsford – If you’re still waiting on a DoorDash grocery order Sunday May 31 and wondering what’s taking so long… AbbyPD can clear that up for you.

Your driver decided to turn Marshall Road extension into their personal racetrack, clocking in at 117 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone. Bold strategy… not a winning one.

And they weren’t the only ones in a hurry. Speed was clearly trending Sunday throughout the city—AbbyPD Traffic Enforcement Unit impounded a total of 11 vehicles for excessive speed Sunday in just 10 hours.

Reminder: speeding isn’t just risky—it puts everyone on the road at risk. Slow down, follow the posted limits, and help keep our roads safe for everyone. Were out there even when you don’t see us.