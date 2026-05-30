UPDATE with COMMENT from Distiller – Three Year Trial Program – Licensed Establishments in BC Can Buy Alcohol from BCLIQUOR and Private Liquor Stores

Victoria – In an announcement on Friday May 29 and just before the FIFA World Cup games, Government is launching a three-year trial to give bars, pubs and restaurants more flexibility to meet surges in demand and deliver the best possible customer experience.

Through the trial, licensed establishments will be able to buy alcohol directly from private and public liquor stores, providing the hospitality sector with greater flexibility, especially in situations where there is an immediate need to restock or source a specialty product.

“This targeted trial will help B.C.’s bars and restaurants respond quickly to customer demand, especially during major special events, supporting exceptional experiences for locals and tourists alike,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture and Food. “We’re finding ways to support hospitality businesses, while protecting the good jobs and public revenue from B.C.’s public retail and distribution system.”

Paul Doroshenko, K.C. is known for his leadership role with Vancouver’s Acumen Law. He is also involved with Deep Blue Distilleries (link is here) – He tells FVN: “This is primarily designed to help restaurants and private liquor stores. As has been the case for as long as anyone can remember, restaurants and bars could only purchase alcohol directly from the BC liquor distribution, or they could go to BC government liquor stores to purchase product.

This is a huge change because now they can go to private liquor stores to purchase product. During the strike, it was a huge impediment for them. Many bars and restaurants were going to private liquor stores, paying full price, buying product, and then selling it in their cocktails and drinks. That was arguably a violation of the law, but they really had no choice to keep their stores stocked.

For us as a distiller, they were able to buy from us before. We also have our own private liquor store in our distillery, so anyone who has a lounge license or something like that can now buy from a private liquor store for the purpose of serving in their restaurant or lounge. It is just that the government wants you to make sure that you keep very good records.”

BC Liquor Distribution Branch role unchanged

The BC Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) remains the central wholesaler and collects the same markup, whether hospitality customers buy from a BCLQUOR store or private retailer. No government revenue impacts are expected as the LDB and BCLIQUOR stores will continue to sell product to private retailers at wholesale price.

BCLIQUOR stores will also maintain their existing service to hospitality licensees where restaurants, bars and pubs can submit orders for stocked and specialty products, or shop directly off the shelves.

This trial is not expected to impact public revenues or permanent jobs. Any revenue or labour impacts as a result of a change in hospitality-purchasing behaviour will be monitored during the trial period. Findings will be shared with labour and industry partners and will inform any future decisions about making changes permanent.

Liquor sold through the trial must not be sold below the wholesale purchase price established by the LDB.

The trial runs until June 2029.

Read the policy bulletin for more information about the new trial: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/employment-business/business/liquor-regulation-licensing/about-lcrb/bulletins

See the order in council:

https://www.bclaws.gov.bc.ca/civix/document/id/oic/oic_cur/0209_2026

Read more about the hospitality sector’s options in the BC LDB’s Hospitality handbook: https://www.bcliquorstores.com/product-consultants

To see a flowchart on how the trial works, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/BCLiquor_DistributionModel_Flowchart.pdf