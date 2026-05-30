Doobie Brothers Experience Returns to Chilliwack – October 16 – Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack – Chilliwack, DBX, the Doobie Brothers Experience are coming back on October 16, 2026!

Their show now consists of not only the Tom Johnston era, but we now include the Michael McDonald era as well.

“DBX – The Doobie Brothers Experience” is the industry leading substitute for The Doobie Brothers. Playing to outdoor and theatre audiences is what this production is all about. What makes “DBX” so special? Well, just for starters: visual and vocal similarities of Tom Johnston and Pat Simmons, accurate instrumental work, soaring harmonies, and top flight performances – these are the band’s hallmarks, and foundation to which their performance has been built. With over 240 years of collective professional experience in the band today, their performances are as close to the real deal as you’ll ever get.

From the Tom Johnston era to the Michael McDonald era, “DBX – The Doobie Brothers Experience” has evolved into a masterful celebration of The Doobie Brothers music – they have one of the most “game-changing” song catalogs in the history of Rock n’ Roll. Most every Rock enthusiast knows the words to “China Grove”; “Long Train Runnin’ “; “What A Fool Believes”; or “Minute By Minute”, and those who truly love Rock, can sing along when “Black Water”; or “Dark Eyed Cajun Woman”; or “Jesus Is Just Alright”; or “Takin’ It To The Streets” come up in the playlist.

If you love The Doobie Brothers …

then welcome to “DBX – The Doobie Brothers Experience” and

“Listen To The Music”.

For more info visit our website: https://thedoobiebrothersexperience.com/