BREAKING – Kerry Lynne Findlay is the Next BC Conservative Leader

Vancouver (with files from Wolfgang Depner The Canadian Pres/CBC/Black Press/Global) – At the May 30 BC Conservative Leadership Convention, Kerry Lynne Findlay became the next B.C. Conservative leader with 51 per cent of the vote.

Kerry-Lynne Findlay has been voted the new leader of the BC Conservative Party.

In a tight race that came down to four rounds of voting, Findlay received 4,696.51 points, or 51 per cent of the vote, to win.

Caroline Elliott came a very close second with 49 per cent of the vote.

In a speech after her win, Findlay said that she wants “the generations now and to come to feel they can have a comfortable and happy life as British Columbians. Isn’t that what we all want?

“So what am I fighting for? I’m fighting for nothing less than the future of British Columbia. Our way of life. Mine is a grand vision of fundamental change.

Our homes, our individual rights, our properties are at stake. We need hope and prosperity. As Minister of National Revenue, I oversaw lower taxes, red tape cuts and a return to surplus from the worst recession since the 1930s. We can do this in British Columbia. Our province will become strong, good-paying jobs, modern infrastructure, resource, wealth and opportunity that has been blocked by the NDP.

Findley succeeds Trevor Halford, the interim leader after John Rustad was forced out of the leadership role. This after a stunning political comeback for the BC Conservatives in the 2024 BC Provincial election. Under Rustad, there were cracks in the political armor over direction.

She says her plan is to run for a seat in the legislature. However, she did not say if her husband Brent Chapman will give up his seat (Surrey South) , saying that’s a family discussion they’ll have.

“I intend to get in there as soon as possible.”

Wikipedia: Kerry-Lynne Donna Findlay PC KC (born January 12, 1955) is a Canadian politician who has served as leader of the Conservative Party of British Columbia since 2026. Previously, she served as Conservative Member of Parliament (MP) for South Surrey—White Rock from 2019 to 2025, and represented the riding of Delta—Richmond East in the House of Commons from 2011 to 2015.[1] As a member of the Conservative Party of Canada, she had served as Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice, Associate Minister of National Defence, and Minister of National Revenue while that party was in power under Prime Minister Stephen Harper.