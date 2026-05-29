TAYLOR: A Tribute to the Eras of Taylor Swift Music – June 10 in Chilliwack (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – (Johnny Showtime Ltd.) Johnny Showtime Ltd.has brought a number of international high quality tribute shows to Chilliwack.

Circle June 10 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre for this one.

Major international concert production THE UNOFFICIAL TRIBUTE SHOW – TAYLOR: A Tribute to the Eras of Taylor Swift Music will tour Canada from 3 June to 25 July 2026, bringing a large-scale celebration of Taylor Swift’s music to cities nationwide.

The production recreates highlights from Taylor Swift’s record-breaking ERAS tour, delivering more than two hours of uninterrupted live performances of Swift’s biggest hits, performed by a full live band and professional dancers in a high-energy concert setting designed for all ages.

At the centre of the production is New Zealand recording artist Josette, who performs live vocals throughout the show while also playing guitar and piano. Known for her stage presence and vocal versatility, Josette leads the production with a performance that closely captures both the sound and aesthetic of Taylor Swift’s various eras.

The show is produced by the team behind successful touring productions Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic and The Michael Jackson HIStory Show, both of which have toured extensively across Canada and global markets.

Producer Johnny Van Grinsven describes the show as a “full-scale live concert experience rather than a theatrical interpretation,” with a focus on recreating the energy, atmosphere, and emotional range that made Swift’s stadium pop tour so memorable.

Designed as a family-friendly concert experience, the show encourages audience participation and aims to bring the atmosphere of a large-scale arena tour to more regional locations. Organisers describe it as a celebration of music, nostalgia, and fandom, appealing to audiences of all ages.