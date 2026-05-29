Skip to content

OPINION – Mission-Matsqui-Abbotsford MP Brad Vis Responds to the Liberal Streaming Tax

Home
Editorial/Opinion
OPINION – Mission-Matsqui-Abbotsford MP Brad Vis Responds to the Liberal Streaming Tax

Fraser Valley – On May 28, Brad Vis, Member of Parliament for Mission—Matsqui—Abbotsford
and Conservative Shadow Minister for Small Businesses issued the following statement on the
Liberal Streaming Tax.
“The TV and film industry in British Columbia employs more than 70,000 people across many
industries and contributed over $2 billion to our GDP in 2023. The CRTC’s decision last week to
dramatically increase the streaming tax to 15% from 5% will have immediate consequences for
these workers and for future investment in our province.
British Columbia’s film sector depends heavily on international productions that create high-
paying jobs across the arts & cultural sectors. By increasing taxes, the government is making
Canada a less competitive place to do business and putting these jobs at risk to more competitive jurisdictions.
Conservatives are calling on the government to reverse course. Our motion today in the House of
Commons calls on the Liberal Cabinet to use its authority under the Broadcasting Act to reject
the CRTC’s decision and eliminate the streaming tax increase. At a time when our economy is
already teetering, this is the most asinine decision the Liberal Government could make for our
film industry and the incredible women and men who make BC proud through their work in this
sector.
The details of the motion can be found here.”

Share This:

2026 Chilliwack Hoedown for Hospice

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

On Key

Related Posts