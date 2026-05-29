OPINION – Mission-Matsqui-Abbotsford MP Brad Vis Responds to the Liberal Streaming Tax

Fraser Valley – On May 28, Brad Vis, Member of Parliament for Mission—Matsqui—Abbotsford

and Conservative Shadow Minister for Small Businesses issued the following statement on the

Liberal Streaming Tax.

“The TV and film industry in British Columbia employs more than 70,000 people across many

industries and contributed over $2 billion to our GDP in 2023. The CRTC’s decision last week to

dramatically increase the streaming tax to 15% from 5% will have immediate consequences for

these workers and for future investment in our province.

British Columbia’s film sector depends heavily on international productions that create high-

paying jobs across the arts & cultural sectors. By increasing taxes, the government is making

Canada a less competitive place to do business and putting these jobs at risk to more competitive jurisdictions.

Conservatives are calling on the government to reverse course. Our motion today in the House of

Commons calls on the Liberal Cabinet to use its authority under the Broadcasting Act to reject

the CRTC’s decision and eliminate the streaming tax increase. At a time when our economy is

already teetering, this is the most asinine decision the Liberal Government could make for our

film industry and the incredible women and men who make BC proud through their work in this

sector.

The details of the motion can be found here.”