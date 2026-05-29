Hope RCMP Concerned About Scammers Taking Grandma For A Ride

Hope – Hope RCMP is warning the public about the recent reoccurrence of frauds that commonly target seniors, also known as grandparent scams or emergency scams.

Victims of this fraud often receive a phone call with the caller telling the victim that a loved one or grandchild is in legal trouble. The fraudsters pressure the victim to pay a large sum of money that they say will be used to pay bail.

There have been several recent cases in the Hope area where a caller claimed that the victim’s loved one had been in a recent car accident and a pregnant woman had been injured. The caller explained they needed money which could be picked up at the victim’s home, or mailed by courier.

“This is a recurring scam that has been going on for many years. It is important for everyone to discuss these types of scams with their loved ones, especially seniors who are far too often the target of these types of frauds,” says Corporal Carmen Kiener, media spokesperson for the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment.

No one has been arrested in these cases, although the investigations are ongoing.

If you or someone you know has been scammed, report it to your local detachment. If you are unsure whether the person you are speaking with on the phone is a real police officer, hang up and call you local police detachment directly.

Canadian government agencies such as police or agencies related to the court system, will never phone individuals to demand cash or any other form of payment. If this request is demanded of you, know it is likely a scam.

Attempted scams where no money was lost can be reported to the Canadian Anti-fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 as well.

For more information about this and other frauds, please visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre’s website Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca).