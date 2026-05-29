Chilliwack DPAC Chair Bartel Steps Away to Concentrate on Fall Election

Chilliwack – On May 29, Chilliwack DPAC (Parents Advisory to Schools) Chair Katie Bartel, issued a social media statement, stating that she will step back from those duties to full concentrate on the fall School District and Municipal election.

They are October 17.

Laurie Throness beat Katie Bartel in the March 1, 2025 Chilliwack school board by-election to become a School District 33 trustee. Then, Throness resigned from the school board earlier this year.

As posted to Katie Bartel, Inclusive Education Advocate & SD33 School Trustee Candidate: After four incredibly meaningful years as Chair of the Chilliwack District Parent Advisory Council, the time has come for me to step down from my role with DPAC.

This definitely comes with mixed emotions because this work, these relationships, and this parent community have meant so much to me. I am deeply proud of what we have accomplished together through advocacy, collaboration, and ensuring parent voices were elevated and part of important conversations impacting students and families in our district.

I want to sincerely congratulate Deirdre O’Connor as she steps into the role of DPAC Chair. Deirdre cares deeply about students and families, and I know she will lead with passion, dedication, and heart. I’m excited to see where the next chapter of DPAC goes under her leadership and I wish her nothing but success.

As one chapter closes, another begins. This fall, as many have been suspecting and asking lately, I will be running for Chilliwack School Trustee

Over the years, I have had the privilege of supporting families, advocating for inclusive and accessible public education, and working alongside parents, educators, staff, trustees, and community partners. That work has only strengthened my belief that strong public education matters deeply and that students deserve leadership that is collaborative, understanding, and willing to show up and get to work.

While I may be stepping away from DPAC, I am absolutely not stepping away from supporting families. As always, if you need advocacy support, help navigating school meetings, IEPs, transitions, or just someone to help you process and prepare as the school year wraps up, please reach out here or through www.katiebartel.com. Supporting parents and students will always matter deeply to me.

Thank you to every parent, PAC volunteer, district staff member, educator, trustee, and community partner who has been part of this journey with me so far. I’m incredibly grateful for the trust, support, and relationships built along the way.