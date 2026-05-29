Chilliwack Community Services In Need Of Newborn Diapers

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Community Services is in need of Newborn Diapers to support families with new babies in their Better Beginnings program.

If you have unopened or even partially used packages (that your little one has outgrown), they would be so thankful for your donation! Every diaper makes a difference and helps CCS support local parents during an important time.



If you’re able to help, please reach out to Lana @ hergottl@comserv.bc.ca or drop off donations with them—we truly appreciate the community’s generosity!