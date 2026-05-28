Your Input Needed for FVRD Parks and Trails 2050 Plan

Fraser Valley – The Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) is updating the Regional Parks Strategic Plan 2014–2024(External link). The updated strategy will guide the future of FVRD parks and trails, setting a long-term vision for how we manage, grow, and care for both Regional and Community Parks and Trails. The Parks and Trails 2050 plan will set priorities for planning, future development, and partnerships over the next 25 years, ensuring our parks and trails continue to meet community needs and protect important natural spaces.

About the Plan

The Parks and Trails 2050 plan will build on the foundation of the previous strategic plan, incorporating both Regional and Community Parks and Trails, creating a more complete picture of the FVRD’s growing parks system. The plan will introduce updated park classifications and clear management objectives that reflect the distinct roles of both regional and local parks. It will also identify strategic priorities for park development, land acquisition, and conservation to ensure the parks system remains resilient for years to come. With a 25-year outlook, the plan is designed to meet the needs of all residents and visitors, supporting everything from large-scale Regional Parks that offer access to nature and outdoor recreation across the region, to Community Parks and Trails that provide everyday park amenities close to home.

Get Involved

Phase 1 Engagement (Completed):

In August and September, 2025, the Parks and Trails User Survey collected feedback on how people use FVRD parks and trails, what amenities matter most, and where improvements are needed. The results show how these outdoor spaces were being used and highlight opportunities for improvement to better serve residents and visitors in the future.

Phase 2 Engagement (May to August, 2026):

Phase 2 engagement invites community input to help shape the Parks and Trails 2050 Plan’s vision, goals, and long-term priorities related to the future growth of the FVRD parks system.

A mix of online and in-person opportunities will be available from May to August to support broad participation across communities:

Park pop-ups: Engagement pop-ups at select parks and trails over the summer to share feedback and take the survey.

Online public survey: Share your park and trail priorities and feedback.

Youth survey (ages 5 to 17): A youth-friendly survey to include young people’s perspectives.

Open houses: In-person sessions with project information, engagement boards, and mapped feedback.

June 3, 2026, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Rosedale Community School, 50850 Yale Rd

July 22, 2026, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Deorche Community Hall, 41555 N Nicomen Rd

August 11, 2026, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Chilliwack Fish & Game Club, 48685 Chilliwack Lake Rd, Chilliwack

August 18, 2026, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Hope Recreation Centre, 1005 6 Ave, Hope, BC

Community event booths: Set up at local events across the region to learn more and complete a survey on-site (dates and locations to be posted).