Save Door-to-door Mail Delivery – Rally in the Valley for Mission and Abbotsford – Saturday May 30

Mission/Abbotsford (CUPW Local 740 Royal City) – In April 2026, Canada Post announced the end of door-to-door delivery for Abbotsford and Mission. The conversion to community mailboxes will not only cost us thousands of decent, Unionized jobs across the country, but this conversion will also permanently degrade the quality of postal service for residents of Abbotsford and Mission who have relied on us for over a century and a half.

Royal City postal workers will not sit quietly while the government dismantles a vital public institution. Postal workers have a better plan that prioritizes communities instead of cuts.

You are asked to join CUPW on Saturday, May 30th from 1 PM to 3 PM for a RALLY IN THE VALLEY outside the historic Mission Post office at 33191 1st Avenue for a day of protest, speakers, music, solidarity and an opportunity to stand shoulder to shoulder with the public as we demand real public consultation with a full and transparent mandate review.



For more details, or to sign up as a volunteer, please email president@royalcity.ca