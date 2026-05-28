Nominations Open for 2026 Order of Abbotsford

Abbotsford – Following updates to the City’s Civic Awards and Recognition Policy, the City of Abbotsford is now accepting nominations for its annual civic recognition awards: the Order of Abbotsford and the Community Champion Achievement Award. These awards honour individuals and/or organizations who have made exceptional contributions to the community, achieved significant lifetime accomplishments, or demonstrated outstanding community service.

The Order of Abbotsford is the highest honour the City can present to residents. It recognizes a long-term Abbotsford resident (or former resident of 10+ years) who has demonstrated a particularly high level of contribution or length of service to the community, and whose achievements have brought distinction to themselves and Abbotsford. Contributions and achievements may be in a variety of areas, including but not limited to, arts and culture, public or community service, environmental conservation, economic development, philanthropy, research or academia, heritage conservation, and sports. Recipients of the Order of Abbotsford are recorded in the Order of Abbotsford Merit Book, which is maintained by the Office of the Mayor.

The Community Champion Achievement Award recognizes an Abbotsford individual or organization that has made a noteworthy contribution or performed a significant one-time act that benefits the community. Recipients have their names engraved on a paving stone placed along the city-wide Discovery Trail within Abbotsford’s Community Champions pavilion.

Nominations may be submitted online or in person at City Hall until June 25. Recipients of the 2026 awards will be recognized in Fall 2026.

Link for more information including criteria for recognition and nomination forms:

Community Champion Achievement Award

Order of Abbotsford