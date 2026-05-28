New Radiology Suite at Abbotsford Regional Hospital

Abbotsford/Surrey (Fraser Health) – People in the Fraser Valley now have better access to minimally invasive procedures with the opening of a modernized interventional radiology suite at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre.

“This new interventional radiology suite brings advanced, specialized care closer to home, helping patients avoid unnecessary stress, long travel, and delays when they need treatment,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “As the Fraser Valley grows, the Province is strengthening the health‑care system so people can access the timely, high‑quality care they deserve.”

The modernized suite features advanced imaging technology that helps clinical teams see inside the body in greater detail, supporting more precise, minimally invasive care. This means patients can receive complex procedures locally, reducing the need to travel and helping them stay closer to their families and support networks during treatment.

“This newly renovated interventional radiology suite at Abbotsford Regional Hospital reflects the impact that strong partnerships and community generosity can have on care,” says Dermot Kelly, President and CEO, Fraser Health. “We are deeply grateful to all the partners whose support helped make this modernized space possible, improving access to advanced, minimally invasive treatments for people across the Fraser Valley closer to home and their loved ones. This investment will enhance the care experience, support faster recovery and help people return sooner to activities that matter most to them.”

Clinical teams can perform a wider range of complex procedures, including treatments that help manage conditions affecting quality of life. For example, a procedure called prostatic artery embolization reduces blood flow to the prostate, helping men manage a common condition that causes urinary tract symptoms.

The suite also supports intravascular ultrasound, which allows clinicians to see inside artery walls, assess plaque buildup and better perform vascular procedures.

“The new equipment has much higher resolution, allowing Imaging teams to treat small areas and vessels which were not visible on older equipment,” says Dr. Amarjit Bajwa, Department Head, Radiology, Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre and Mission Memorial Hospital. “This opens the door for us to offer a wider range of interventional services, including prostate and gynaecological treatments.”

The modernization project, which included renovations and new equipment, cost $6 million, with $3 million provided by the Province, $2 million funded by the Fraser Valley Regional Hospital District, and $1 million from generous donors to the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation.

“The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation is deeply grateful to the James and Pamela Braun Family for their generous $1 million contribution toward the upgrade of the interventional radiology suite at Abbotsford Regional Hospital,” says Liz Harris, Executive Director, Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation. “Leadership gifts like this have a profound impact on patient care and help ensure our community has access to leading-edge technology, close to home.”