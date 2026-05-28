Hope and Langley Airports Among 18 Communities to Share Over $8M from B.C. Air Access Program

Victoria/Fraser Valley – Eighteen B.C. communities will benefit from upgrades to land and water airports through an investment of more than $8 million from B.C. Air Access Program.

“The B.C. Air Access Program strengthens local economies and supports good jobs, while improving safety for people living in and travelling through rural and regional communities,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Transportation and Transit. “This program recognizes that smaller airports help connect communities and are essential for the people throughout B.C.”

Hope – $206,250 for a tractor and related equipment at Fraser Valley Regional Airpark

Langley – $2 million for an airfield electrical and lighting systems upgrade at Langley Regional Airport

Investment in services, economic development

The investment will include upgrades to air facilities to support wildfire suppression, air ambulance and other emergency-response services. For example, the Anahim Lake apron expansion project will improve access for medevac and expand the wildfire operations base for a large, isolated area.

Upgraded airports support economic development and tourism potential by getting goods and people faster to destinations throughout the province. At the Ganges Outer Harbour on Salt Spring Island, expanded dock moorage facilities will allow floatplanes to land more often, supporting the local economy and tourism needs.

Beneficial community impacts

“This program has a significant positive impact for communities throughout the province,” said Cathy Press, chair, BC Aviation Council. “It provides funding for a variety of projects from lighting improvements to facility expansions, which will benefit communities and residents for years to come.”

The program is open to facilities that serve fewer than one million passengers per year. BCAAP opens intake for all eligible applicants from November until January each year.

Since 2017, the B.C. Air Access Program has committed more than $80 million in grants to infrastructure projects at 83 air facilities.

B.C. is home to more than 300 public airports, heliports and water aerodromes that connect people and their communities, support the economy and help keep people safe.