Fraser Valley Leaders Advance Regional Economic Vision at 2026 Economic Summit in Abbotsford

Fraser Valley – More than 200 business, government, Indigenous, and institutional leaders gathered in Abbotsford on May 21 for the second Fraser Valley Economic Summit, reinforcing the Fraser Valley’s growing role as a driver of economic growth, trade, investment, and innovation for British Columbia and Canada.

Hosted by the Fraser Valley Business Coalition (FVBC) at the University of the Fraser Valley and presented by Royal Bank of Canada, the Summit convened senior leaders from across the province for a full day of discussions focused on economic competitiveness, trade diversification, infrastructure investment, workforce development, Indigenous partnership, housing, and regional growth.

At a time of increasing global economic uncertainty and shifting trade relationships, the Summit underscored both the opportunities and vulnerabilities facing the Fraser Valley economy. As one of the most trade-dependent and tariff-exposed regions in Canada, the Fraser Valley plays a critical role in agriculture, manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and cross-border commerce – sectors that are central not only to the region’s prosperity, but increasingly to Canada’s broader economic resilience and competitiveness.

The Summit featured keynote discussions and panel conversations with nationally recognized leaders including Chief David Jimmie of Squiala First Nation, Susannah Pierce, former President and Country Chair of Shell Canada, and Parliamentary Secretary and MP Anthony Housefather, alongside leaders from industry, government, post-secondary institutions, and the Indigenous business community.

Throughout the day, speakers emphasized the need for coordinated investment in transportation infrastructure, trade-enabling corridors, industrial land, housing, workforce development, and energy systems to support continued growth across the Fraser Valley and British Columbia.

“The Fraser Valley is at a turning point,” said Alex Mitchell, Chair of the Fraser Valley Business Coalition and CEO of the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce. “As Canada looks to nation-building projects and economic growth, we can’t afford to overlook the Fraser Valley – one of the country’s most important trade corridors. This is our moment to seize the opportunity, align as a region, and push for the infrastructure and investment needed to keep British Columbia and Canada competitive.”