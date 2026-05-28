Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival Announces 2026 Rising Jazz Stars including CBC’s (and Juno Winner) Laila Biali

Fort Langley – – The Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival is proud to announce its 2026 Rising Jazz Stars – two outstanding emerging artists from Metro Vancouver who will be featured on the festival’s Youth & Emerging Artist Stage. One of these rising talents, Bea Lagrisola will also receive a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform alongside Grammy-nominated, multi–Juno Award-winning artist Laila Biali (CBC Saturday Night Jazz with Laila Biali) at the festival’s closing concert.

Lagrisola, the post-secondary award recipient who will be performing with Biali, and Rowan Cyr, the secondary school recipient, are two outstanding young musicians recognized by the festival for their exceptional talent, dedication, and promise in jazz. The festival has presented the Rising Jazz Star Awards since 2019 – recognizing local talent and providing meaningful opportunities for young artists to grow, including performing live at the festival.

“Our festival is committed to giving local and emerging artists a platform to share their music, connect with community, and grow their confidence performing live on our Youth & Emerging Artist Stage,” said Dave Quinn, Artistic Director of the Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival. “Bea and Rowan exemplify the talent and creativity of the next generation of jazz, and we’re excited for audiences to experience their performances.”

In addition to performing at this year’s festival, the two Rising Jazz Star Award winners also receive a $1,000 scholarship provided by the Fort Langley Community Improvement Society and the Langley Heritage Society. These scholarships support the development of emerging young jazz artists.

Lagrisola, a Filipino-Canadian saxophonist, is an active band leader, composer, arranger, and performer known for deep musicality and commitment to experimental jazz. She is currently studying Jazz Performance at the University of Toronto and has trained with acclaimed Canadian artists Tara Davidson and Allison Au, refining her distinctive approach as both a performer and creator.

With roots in Surrey, Lagrisola has experience performing in Metro Vancouver – even playing as lead alto saxophonist with the Vancouver Symphony School of Music Jazz Orchestra at venues like Pyatt Hall and the Vancouver Playhouse.

“I am thankful for this opportunity to be a part of the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival and to play with Laila Biali, someone I continue to look up to,” said Lagrisola. “It means a lot to me to be able to share my music in a space filled with such inspiring artists and enthusiastic listeners. Thank you to the team behind the festival for making this possible. I am looking forward to sharing my music with the community.”

Rowan, a 17-year-old artist from Elgin Park Secondary School in Surrey, is gaining recognition for her distinctive voice as a singer-songwriter and performer. She began busking at just eight years old with a ukulele, eventually saving enough to purchase her first acoustic guitar. Since that purchase, she has grown her skills to include a wide range of music from the 1950s to today, alongside her growing catalogue of original songs.

Outside of performing, Rowan is very involved in the music community and organizes a monthly youth open mic in the White Rock and Surrey area – creating a welcoming space for other emerging artists to gain confidence and experience on stage. She also volunteers in long-term care homes where she shares her music.

“Being selected as a Rising Star for the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival is a huge honour,” said Rowan. “As a young artist from Metro Vancouver, opportunities like this are incredibly meaningful. I’m grateful to be recognized alongside such talented musicians, and I’m really looking forward to performing and sharing my work with a wider audience.”

Rowan will take the Youth & Emerging Artist Stage on Sunday, July 26 at 1 p.m. Lagrisola will be performing on the Youth & Emerging Artist Stage on Saturday, July 25 at 2 p.m. You can also see her perform with Laila Biali during the final ticketed concert of the weekend on Sunday, July 26 starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Chief Seapass Theatre.

Tickets & Information: For a full schedule of free events and to purchase tickets for headliner shows, visitwww.fortlangleyjazzfest.com.

About the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival: A non-profit organization dedicated to presenting world-class jazz and arts, the festival aims to provide a high-quality cultural experience while removing barriers to the arts for the entire community.