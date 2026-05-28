Chilliwack Chiefs Name Tiffany Collins New Volunteer Coordinator

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Chiefs announce Tiffany Collins as our Volunteer Coordinator for the upcoming season.

Tiffany is deeply involved in the Chilliwack community and brings a strong background in leadership, communication, and community engagement through her work with Wilma’s Transition Society. Her ability to connect with people, build positive relationships, and create a welcoming environment makes her a great fit for this role.

From the Chiefs meWe believe Tiffany will bring tremendous value to our volunteer group through her strong sense of leadership, organization, and communication, while helping create a positive and supportive experience for all volunteers and ensuring game nights run smoothly and remain exciting for fans.