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OPINION – MLA Warbus Asking Questions About EA’s in Schools – May 25, 2026 Questions Period (Two VIDEOS)

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OPINION – MLA Warbus Asking Questions About EA’s in Schools – May 25, 2026 Questions Period (Two VIDEOS)

Victoria/Chilliwack/Cultus Lake – During Quesitons Period in the BC Legislature on May 25, 2026, Chilliwack-Cultus Lake MLA Aaliya Warbus asked the Education Minister for clarification on EA’s and how many are available in BC Schools.

From the media release: The NDP found money for 26% superintendent raises and car allowances. It hasn’t found a way to put an EA in every K-3 classroom after years of promises. The BC Federation of Teachers calls the NDP’s budget a “maintenance budget.” They’re right.

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