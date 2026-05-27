May 19 Lockdown and Search at Mission Institution – Ended – Weapons, Drugs, Tattoo Tools, Cell Phones Found

Mission (Correctional Service Canada) – MAT 27 UPDATE – The lockdown put in place at the medium-security unit at Mission Institution on May 19, 2026, has ended and the exceptional search has been completed. The institution has resumed its normal operations and visits have resumed.

During the exceptional search, contraband and unauthorized items were found. The contraband and unauthorized items seized included four cell phones and accessories, drug and tattoo paraphernalia, and numerous handmade stabbing weapons.

ORIGINAL STORY – On May 19, 2026, a lockdown was put in place in the medium-security unit at Mission Institution, to enable staff members to conduct an exceptional search.

The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff, and inmates.

Visits have been suspended until the search is completed. Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so.