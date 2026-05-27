Skip to content

May 19 Lockdown and Search at Mission Institution – Ended – Weapons, Drugs, Tattoo Tools, Cell Phones Found

Home
Crime
May 19 Lockdown and Search at Mission Institution – Ended – Weapons, Drugs, Tattoo Tools, Cell Phones Found

Mission (Correctional Service Canada) – MAT 27 UPDATE – The lockdown put in place at the medium-security unit at Mission Institution on May 19, 2026, has ended and the exceptional search has been completed. The institution has resumed its normal operations and visits have resumed.
During the exceptional search, contraband and unauthorized items were found. The contraband and unauthorized items seized included four cell phones and accessories, drug and tattoo paraphernalia, and numerous handmade stabbing weapons.

ORIGINAL STORY – On May 19, 2026, a lockdown was put in place in the medium-security unit at Mission Institution, to enable staff members to conduct an exceptional search.
The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff, and inmates.
Visits have been suspended until the search is completed. Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so.

Share This:

2026 Chilliwack Hoedown for Hospice

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

On Key

Related Posts