FVRD Updates Air Quality Warning System

Fraser Valley – The Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) works collaboratively with airshed partners to monitor air quality, raise awareness, and advocate for airshed health in the region.

New for 2026, the air quality warning system has been updated to align with Environment and Climate Change Canada’s weather alert system, and to also include a tiered system to demonstrate the severity of air quality conditions. Air quality warnings will now be issued to notify residents about poor ambient air quality conditions, replacing the use of air quality advisories and Smoky Skies Bulletins.

A two-tiered system will be used for air quality warnings:

Yellow Warning when air quality is poor and there is a high health risk

when air quality is poor and there is a high health risk Orange Warning when air quality is very poor and there is a very high health risk (example: heavy smoke from wildfire)

Warnings will include health concerns and actions people may choose to take to protect themselves.

How to stay informed:

Follow FVRD’s social media: Facebook, Instagram

Visit our website www.fvrd.ca

Download the Alertable app

For more information about air quality in the Fraser Valley Regional District, visit our webpage on Air Quality and Climate https://www.fvrd.ca/EN/main/services/AirQualityandClimate.html