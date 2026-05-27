Election 2026 – Langley Strong Council Candidates Shumail Javed and Incumbent Trustee Charlie Fox

Langley – (from Langley Strong as candidates continue to declare for Election 2026) – The Langley Strong team continues to grow with the announcement of two new candidates for the October 17, 2026 municipal election: Shumail Javed for Township Council and Charlie Fox for the Langley Board of Education. Incumbent Trustee Charlie Fox is the first School Board candidate to join the Langley Strong team.

Javed, a technology executive and proud Willoughby resident, brings an MBA from Simon Fraser University’s Beedie School of Business, a track record of business leadership as CEO of MaxQA Testing, and a long list of community contributions across Langley Township.

Fox, a current Langley School Trustee and former Township Councillor of four terms, brings more than five decades of living in Langley Township and more than three decades of service to public education in our community.

They join mayoral candidate Jay Lundgren, four incumbent Township Councillors (Barb Martens, Blair Whitmarsh, Kim Richter and Margaret Kunst) and recently announced Council candidates Lauren Chalus and Teresa Townsley on a team campaigning on fiscal responsibility, transparent governance and a stable future for our community.

Meet Shumail Javed

Shumail Ibrar Javed is a technology executive, community builder and proud Willoughby resident. He holds an MBA from Simon Fraser University’s Beedie School of Business and serves as CEO of MaxQA Testing, bringing a results-driven approach to both business and community.

A member of the Langley Sunrise Rotary Club, Javed has built a record of giving back across the Township. His contributions include raising the second-highest amount of funds at last year’s Grand Parade for Langley Meals on Wheels, supporting the Giving Hearts Gala for the Langley Hospital Foundation, championing the Immigrant Women Initiative, and sponsoring the 75 Doors Campaign, which creates pathways for children’s mentorship.

After five years living in Willoughby, he has watched his neighbourhood grow quickly, while planning, infrastructure and resident input have struggled to keep pace.

“Every resident deserves to be heard before decisions are made, not after,” said Javed. “Good governance means setting priorities thoughtfully and planning carefully, not tackling everything at once while critical gaps in our neighbourhoods go unaddressed. I’m joining Langley Strong because this team puts community first, and that’s the kind of council I want to be part of.”

Meet Charlie Fox

Charlie Fox has called Langley Township home for 53 years and has dedicated his career to serving this community. He spent more than 33 years as a teacher and administrator in the Langley School District before retiring in 2007, served four terms on Township Council from 2005 to 2018, and currently is a Trustee on the Langley Board of Education.

In his current term, Fox chairs the District’s Finance and Audit Committee and is the District Parent Advisory Council trustee representative. He also represents Langley School District with Metro Vancouver Districts, the British Columbia School Trustees Association, and the BC Public School Employers’ Association. Outside of his elected role, he is involved in many community organizations and activities, and is very proud to coordinate the Starfish Backpack program in four Aldergrove-area schools, which has distributed more than 25,000 backpacks to local families.

“The Township has been my home for more than five decades, and our schools have been my life’s work,” said Fox. “I’m joining Langley Strong because this team shares the values our students, educators and families deserve: careful stewardship of public dollars, transparent decision-making, and a steady, long-term focus on student success. Our Board of Education plays a critical role in this community, and I’m proud to bring my experience to a team committed to getting it right.”