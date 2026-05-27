Construction Complete on Abbotsford Recreation Centre Heat Recovery and Optimization Project

Abbotsford – – The City of Abbotsford, in partnership with the Government of Canada and the Province of BC, is pleased to announce the completion of construction on the Heat Recovery and Optimization (HeRO) project at the Abbotsford Recreation Centre (ARC). The ARC HeRO project is a significant energy-efficiency upgrade designed to improve ventilation, enhance accessibility, increase comfort for users and reduce greenhouse gas emissions at one of Abbotsford’s busiest recreation centres.

The ARC HeRO project uses heat recovery technology to capture heat generated from the operation of the arena ice plant during winter months to assist pool and community centre spaces that require heat. By retrofitting and connecting the facility’s HVAC systems, thermal energy can now be shared throughout the building, resulting in more consistent temperatures in the pool area, better comfort for arena users and modernized building operations. These improvements are projected to reduce the facility’s energy consumption by approximately 40% and cut greenhouse gas emissions by 70%.

In recognition of this innovative approach to energy efficiency and sustainability, the ARC HeRO project was recently awarded the 2026 Polar Engineering Climate Action Award from the Recreation Facilities Association of BC. The award celebrates recreation facilities that demonstrate industry leadership in climate action by implementing green technology or through bold, innovative projects designed to reduce their carbon footprint.

Construction on the project started in February 2025 and was staged to keep ARC open with minimal disruptions to recreation programs and services. In addition to heat optimization and energy efficiency upgrades, the project included accessibility improvements recommended through a Rick Hansen Foundation assessment, consisting of new wheelchair pool lifts and a new elevator cab to enable individuals with mobility challenges to navigate spaces independently and safely.

The ARC HeRO project supports City Council’s commitment to environmental and financial stability while reducing our environmental impact and emissions in the community. It was funded in part by a more than $4.45 million investment by the Government of Canada, through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program, and a $4.2 million investment by the Province of BC, through the Growing Communities Fund. More information on the ARC HeRO project is available at www.abbotsford.ca/arc-hero.