UPDATE – Chilliwack RCMP ID’s Assault Suspect at Luxe Night Club

Chilliwack – MAY 27 UPDATE – The Chilliwack RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance with the media release published on May 25, 2026. The unknown man involved in the assault investigation has been positively identified.

ORIGINAL STORY MAY 25 – Chilliwack RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man following a serious assault that occurred at a local nightclub (Luxe) earlier this month.

On May 8, 2026, police were notified of an assault that had taken place the previous evening, May 7, at approximately 11:45 p.m. at a night club on Main Street. The victim reported sustaining serious injuries as a result of the incident.

Investigators have since obtained and reviewed video surveillance from the location. As a result, they are looking to speak with a man which may assist in furthering the investigation.

The man is described as:

Approximately 19 years of age

Medium build

Wearing a black t-shirt and black pants

Wearing black and white shoes

Wearing black sunglasses on top of his head

Tattoos visible on his left forearm and the back of his left bicep

Police are asking anyone who recognizes this individual, or who has information about the incident, to contact the Chilliwack RCMP and reference File # 2026-18901.