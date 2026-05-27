Chilliwack RCMP Address Increase in Break and Enters

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack RCMP has identified an increase in residential break and enters in Chilliwack, many involving unlocked doors, windows, and vehicles.

Between May 3 and May 16, RCMP crime analysts identified 15 residential break and enters in Chilliwack. Only four incidents involved forced entry, meaning approximately 73 per cent of the occurrences involved unsecured properties or other preventable circumstances.

RCMP analysts regularly examine crime data to support police operations. Their work helps officers identify emerging crime patterns, identify crime hot spots, and track repeat offenders, so police can focus on prevention and enforcement efforts.

Officers continue proactive patrols in identified hot spots and work to identify and target those responsible. Significant efforts are ongoing to both prevent these offences and hold offenders accountable.

“Many of these incidents could have been prevented by taking simple steps to secure homes and vehicles,” said Cpl. Carmen Kiener. “Residents play an important role in helping reduce crime in our communities.”

Police encourage residents to:

Lock all doors and windows, even when at home

Lock vehicles, regardless of where they are parked

Secure garage doors and garage door openers

Remove valuables from plain view

Ensure exterior lighting is functioning properly

Residents planning to be away for extended periods should consider arranging for mail pickup, using timers on lights, and asking trusted neighbours to monitor their property.

Police urge residents to report suspicious activity immediately. This includes unfamiliar vehicles slowly driving through neighbourhoods, individuals checking door handles, or unusual late-night activity around homes.