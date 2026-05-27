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Celebrating 1999 The Ultimate Prince Experience – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Tuesday June 9 (INTERVIEW)

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Celebrating 1999 The Ultimate Prince Experience – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Tuesday June 9 (INTERVIEW)

Chilliwack – Relive the Genius of Prince with 1999 The Ultimate Prince Experience.

This year, Canada becomes the stage for a spectacular tribute to an artist whose brilliance reshaped music forever: 1999 The Ultimate Prince Experience invites you into a dazzling, immersive world inspired by Prince’s creativity, artistry, and unmistakable sound. Featuring the exceptional Dale Ray, backed by a world-class 8-piece band, the show delivers a heartfelt and electrifying homage to the icon himself.

From Little Red Corvette to Diamonds and Pearls, from Kiss to Purple Rain, every performance captures the spirit, soul, and fearless innovation that defined Prince.

Expect stunning visuals & bespoke costumes, a hit-packed setlist and a live performance experience that honours a legend.

*This is a tribute show and is not affiliated with the Prince Estate.

Produced by Johnny Showtime Ltd, who have brought a number of high quality tributes to Chilliwack.

Ticket info here.

Price:
• $76.70 – Adult
• $47.70 – Child (Under the age of 13)
• $66.70 – Early Bird, Adult
• $71.70 – Group Rate (6+)

Date and Time:
June 9 – 8:00 PM

Screenshot-2026-05-18-at-12-13-38-1999-prince-tribute Johnny Showtime Ltd

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