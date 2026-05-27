2026 Sneak Peek at Valley Huskers Sunday May 31, Call Out for Billets

Chilliwack – FOOTBALL IS BACK!

Get ready for a first look at the 2026 Valley Huskers. The boys have been grinding all off season, and it’s time to see some high-stakes, hard-hitting action! Spring Camp is Friday to Sunday May 29 to 31

​Come out for FREE Community Open House & Scrimmage

​Huskers White vs. Black

​Sunday, May 31, 11:30AM (Gates open @11)

​Exhibition Field, Chilliwack

​Support local junior football and get your sports fix before the summer heat hits

​See the offense match up against the defense, check out the new recruits, and watch the vets set the tone for the upcoming season. Bring the whole family, pack the stands, and let’s show the team what Valley pride is all about.

Also there is a need for billets… the coaches have recruited some incredible talent this season, but they need homes for the guys coming in to play alongside local talent in order to field the team, and be competitive.

Touch base through the Huskers social media.

Main camp starts June 22.