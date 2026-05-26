Two Major Fraser Valley Drug Lab Busts – MDMA (ecstasy pills) and Fentanyl, 11 Firearms Also Seized

Freaser Valley – Federal Policing Pacific Region (FPPR) has dismantled an active fentanyl lab in Chilliwack and a large-scale MDMA (ecstasy) lab and pill press operation in Abbotsford following a months-long investigation.

On April 30, 2026, FPPR’s Drugs and Organized Crime section executed a search warrant in Abbotsford in the 1800-block of Queen Street where the MDMA lab was located. Two more search warrants were executed on the same day in Langley at a residence in the 19000-block of 76 Avenue, and at a Burnaby residence in the 1800-block of Gilmore Avenue.

During the operation, three men were arrested without incident and later released pending further investigation.

On May 1, 2026, a fourth search warrant was executed in the 41000-block Keith Wilson Road in Chilliwack, where police found the fentanyl lab. Approximately, 40 kilograms of finished fentanyl was seized.

Investigators also seized chemicals, equipment, processing, packaging materials, approximately 250 kilograms of MDMA, $135,000 in Canadian currency and eleven firearms.

“The seizure of these drugs and firearms represent a significant disruption to organized criminal activity, removing dangerous substances and weapons from circulation. This kind of investigation truly enhances public safety and improves community well-being,” says FPPR Media Relations Officer Cpl. James Bennett.

“Our investigators also found that one of the labs appeared to be in the process of expanding. Those expansion plans are believed to have been disrupted by our investigation,” adds Cpl. Bennett.

FPPR Drugs and Organized Crime also recognizes the critical and coordinated contributions of the FPPR Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) team, the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team (IERT), Abbotsford Police Department and RCMP detachments in Burnaby, Langley and Chilliwack.

Their expertise and operational support were instrumental in the significant seizure of fentanyl and other illicit substances, preventing these highly dangerous drugs from reaching our communities.

The investigation remains ongoing.