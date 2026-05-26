Trade, Transportation and Energy – Five BC Communities ( Incl Abbotsford and Chilliwack)Launch the West Coast Corridor Resiliency Partnership – Flood Mitigation

Fraser Valley – Regional initiative calls for coordinated investment in economic resilience, transportation security, and flood mitigation infrastructure across British Columbia.

The communities of Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Hope, Merritt, and Princeton are proud to

formally announce the creation of the West Coast Corridor Resiliency Partnership (WCCRP),

a coordinated regional initiative focused on advancing critical resiliency infrastructure

investments across Southern British Columbia.

The WCCRP brings together communities connected by key transportation, energy,

agriculture, and trade corridors that were significantly impacted during the atmospheric

river events of November 2021 and December of 2025. Together, these communities are

advocating for long-term investments that strengthen public safety, protect economic

stability, and improve the resilience of nationally significant infrastructure systems.

The partnership is focused on identifying and advancing flood mitigation and climate

adaptation infrastructure projects that support:

Agricultural and food security transportation

The WCCRP initiative comes ahead of the upcoming Federation of Canadian Municipalities

(FCM) Conference, where participating communities will continue collaborative discussions

and strategic engagement efforts with municipal, provincial, and federal leaders.