OPINION – Abbotsford MLA Bruce Banman Calls for Urgent Action as Abby Man Loses Long-Term Care Placement

Victoria/Abbotsford – Bruce Banman, MLA for Abbotsford South, is calling on Fraser Health to take urgent action to ensure that residents of the Chartwell Carrington House retirement home find appropriate, supportive long-term care placements.

After a fire at Chartwell Carrington House, residents were forced to evacuate and placed in temporary housing. But with these temporary arrangements ending, residents are being left without options, and Fraser Health is not stepping up to find appropriate placements.

“I have heard from a constituent about what has happened to his father after he had to leave Chartwell Carrington House, and the way that Fraser Health has handled the situation is completely unacceptable,” said Banman. “The health authority abdicated its responsibility to provide housing support, with no plan in place for a long-term solution. It is time for Fraser Health to step up.”

Ed Jamieson was temporarily placed in Chartwell Crescent Gardens. When Chartwell could no longer accommodate him, he was transferred to Mission Memorial Hospital, where he remains with no timeline for permanent placement. His care has already been twice delayed by incorrect assessments from Fraser Health. And while his family has tirelessly advocated for him, they have been left in the dark about what happens next.

“I am calling on the Minister of Health to look into this case and ensure that swift action is taken to provide the patient with an appropriate long-term care placement,” said Banman. “British Columbians deserve better than a healthcare system that leaves vulnerable people in limbo. We need a healthcare system that actually delivers.”