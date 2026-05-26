Mike Teeter Wraps Up Tenure as Athletic Director at Columbia Bible College

Abbotsford (Columbia Bible College) – In a media statement on May 26, CBC Columbia Bible College, thanked Mike Teeter as he concludes his tenure as Athletic Director:

Over the past eight years, Mike has provided faithful and impactful leadership, helping shape the lives of hundreds of student-athletes. Under his direction, the athletics program experienced significant growth, highlighted by numerous individual and team accomplishments, including a national championship. We are deeply thankful for Mike’s commitment to our student-athletes and the lasting influence he has had on our athletics community and the broader CBC family.

In his final message to student-athletes, Mike shared:

“Over the past eight years, I’ve had the privilege of helping lead and grow athletics and recreation through countless games, events, road trips, meetings, conversations, and moments that mattered far beyond sport. What I’ll carry most are the relationships built along the way. I am thankful for the opportunity I had to invest in hundreds of student-athletes, work alongside outstanding coaches and colleagues, and help create spaces where student-athletes could grow in confidence, leadership, community, and faith. My time at CBC has been deeply meaningful, and I thank each one of you for being a part of this journey.”

Mike leaves a lasting legacy, having elevated the department to new heights. We thank him for his dedication and leadership and pray God’s blessing over him as he begins his next chapter.