Country Singer Josh Ross to Headline Surrey Canada Day 2026 

Surrey – Western Canada’s largest Canada Day celebration will return to the Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre in Cloverdale on Wednesday, July 1. Presented by Prospera Credit Union, Surrey Canada Day will be headlined by Josh Ross, the first male Canadian country artist in nearly 30 years to top the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

“Surrey Canada Day is one of our city’s signature events, bringing people together to celebrate what makes us Canadian,” Mayor Brenda Locke said. “As one of the country’s most diverse communities, Surrey shows how our differences shape who we are. We’re grateful for the support of the Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, helping make this free, family-friendly event possible.”

Ross scored his first No. 1 hit on U.S. country radio in 2025 with “Single Again,” becoming the first male Canadian country artist in nearly 30 years to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. He recently released his debut album, Later Tonight, which features his current single “Hate How You Look,” and has opened for global superstars including Luke Bryan, Jelly Roll and Nickelback.

Joining the lineup are Lee Aaron, a rock icon with a decades‑long career and lasting influence on the national music scene, and Tyler Shaw, a multi‑platinum singer‑songwriter known for his chart‑topping singles and dynamic stage presence. Additional performances will include Reckless, billed as “Canada’s tribute to Bryan Adams,” Vancouver-based rock band Brass Camel, and Berk Joidon, a folk and roots artist whose songwriting reflects classic country and blues influences and his Métis heritage.

“Surrey Canada Day is one of our favourite events of the year and we’re thrilled for Prospera to be back as Presenting Sponsor,” said Cary Ransome, Chief Member Experience Officer at Coast Capital Savings Federal Credit Union, which operates as a family of trusted brands, including Prospera, Coast Capital and Sunshine Coast Financial. “We have deep roots in Surrey and look forward to celebrating our wonderful community and country at this outstanding event. We invite everyone in Surrey and the surrounding area to join us!”

Alongside the Main Stage, three additional stages will offer entertainment for all ages:

Siam Stage – Indigenous performers and cultural sharing

Family Stage – Family-friendly entertainment and activities

Community Stage – DJs, dance battles and more

Festival highlights also include amusement rides, food trucks, and a licensed beer garden. Inside the Community Hub, visitors can enjoy the Chapman’s Ice Cream zone, featuring free samples and seating areas, as well as a large-scale soccer activity celebrating the excitement of the upcoming World Cup. The event will conclude with a spectacular fireworks display.

For more information, visit surreycanadaday.ca.