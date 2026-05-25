Prospera Contributes $40,000 to Support Free Counselling at Archway

Abbotsford – Prospera has once again made a meaningful investment in community wellbeing by contributing $40,000 to Archway Community Services, helping expand access to free and low‑cost counselling for individuals in our community.

“Men’s mental health has long been underserved, with stigma and limited access to tailored supports preventing many from seeking help,” said Niki Parsons, Director of Marketing and Community Engagement at Prospera. “Closing this gap is critical to building healthier, more resilient communities. Prospera is proud to support Archway’s programs, which create safe, accessible spaces for men to connect, seek support and begin their healing journey.”

This funding will support Archway’s Men’s Counselling Programs, vital services that ensure individuals can access professional mental health care when they need it most.

Free and accessible counselling is essential for men who face barriers such as cost, eligibility restrictions, or stigma around seeking help.

By providing safe, supportive, and structured spaces, these services reduce isolation, promote healing, and ensure men are not left without care when they need it most.

“These funds help us remove financial barriers and ensure that people who are struggling can access timely, compassionate mental health support,” said Maria Cargnelli, Associate Director of Early Years and Counselling at Archway.

“Prospera’s generosity directly strengthens our ability to support individuals on their healing journey and improve overall community wellbeing.”

Client feedback highlights the profound impact of these services:

“I have learned so many skills to control my anxiety and how to stop myself from spiraling when things go wrong”

“I was able to work through some heavy grief and work towards a stronger sense of individuality”

With growing demand for mental health support across the community, investments like this play a critical role in ensuring these essential services remain accessible to those who need them most.

To learn more or access counselling support, please email montrose@archway.ca