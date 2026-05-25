Mission RCMP Community Connection for May 11 to 17 – Stabbing, Intoxicated Youth, Drunk Drivers, Animal Abuse

Mission – Mission RCMP Community Connection for May 11 – 17, 2026



Here’s a snapshot of some of that week:



Calls for service that week: 323

Proactive patrols of identified hot spots: 22



Calls of interest:



A loss prevention officer at a grocery store in Mission called police on the evening of May 11, after spotting a woman in the store whom he knew to have stolen from the store in the past. Police arrested the woman as she exited the store, and confirmed she had several hundred dollars of stolen merchandise with her, as well as an item stolen from another store in Mission. The officer immediately recognized her, as he had arrested her for shoplifting from yet another store two days earlier. The woman was held in custody for court.



Police were called to Bobcat Drive around 10:30 pm on May 13, after witnesses saw a white Hyundai Elantra crash into a parked cargo van. Officers attended and spoke with the driver of the car – a 34-year-old woman from Mission – who exhibited symptoms of being impaired by a drug. The woman was detained for an impaired driving investigation, and transported to the Mission RCMP detachment, where additional testing was conducted by a Drug Recognition Expert. The woman was released with a 24-hour driving prohibition, pending laboratory results to confirm her level of impairment, at which time criminal charges may be recommended.



A stabbing occurred near McDonald’s in Mission around 7:45 pm on May 14. A passer-by called police, who attended and found a 36-year-old man with serious injuries. He was airlifted to hospital, and is expected to survive. Mission RCMP located a 33-year-old male suspect nearby, and arrested him for assault with a weapon. The two men were known to each other, and the incident is believed to have been targeted. Any other witnesses are asked to call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161, file 26-6168.



Witnesses reported a crash caused by an impaired driver at the intersection of Cedar Valley Connector and 7th Avenue around 10:30 pm on May 15. A blue Ford 150 had reportedly bumped into the curb repeatedly while driving up the Cedar Valley Connector, then took the turn onto 7th Avenue too wide, driving head-on into a minivan. When an officer arrived, he immediately noted symptoms that confirmed the witnesses’ beliefs that the driver was impaired by liquor. The 34-year-old man from Mission was arrested for impaired driving and taken to the Mission RCMP detachment to provide breath samples. He received a 90-day driving prohibition, and a 30-day impound. No injuries were reported.



While an officer was responding to the impaired collision at the Cedar Valley Connector and 7th Avenue, he came upon another impaired collision, at the intersection of the Cedar Valley Connector near the mall entrance access, just north of Lougheed Highway. A grey Mazda 6 had been turning left from the southbound direction of the Cedar Valley Connector into the mall on the east side of the street, when it was struck by a white Ford Transit van, which was northbound on the Cedar Valley Connector. Airbags were deployed in both vehicles, which both sustained significant damage. A witness told police that he had seen the driver of the van – a 25-year-old man from Mission – passed out behind the wheel in the parking lot of a pub a short time earlier. The driver failed two roadside screening tests, and was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and a 30-day vehicle impound.



First responders were called to the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Haig Street around 11 pm on May 16, after a pedestrian was struck by a black Jeep Compass. The driver of the Jeep remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The pedestrian – a 37-year-old woman – suffered serious injuries but was expected to survive. The cause of the collision is still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken with police is asked to call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161, file 26-6231.



Also on the night of May 16, police were notified that a group of intoxicated young people were reportedly torturing a hamster and a mouse at an abandoned property along Lougheed Highway west of Hurd Street. Officers attended and located numerous intoxicated people in their early 20s at the property. One intoxicated female needed an ambulance, however one of the males on the property began interfering with police efforts to provide first aid to the woman, and as a result, he was arrested for trespassing and for being intoxicated in public. While officers were in the process of trying to take that male into custody, another male took issue with their efforts, and found himself in handcuffs as well. All young people were released to parents or other responsible adults. The mouse and hamster were located with no obvious injuries, and were turned over to a responsible caregiver.



A serious collision involving a motorcycle rider occurred on Dewdney Trunk Road near Cardinal Street on May 17. First responders were called to the area around 1:40 pm, and found a 21-year-old man from Coquitlam with serious injuries. Witnesses stated that the man had been riding his motorcycle northbound along Dewdney Trunk Road, along with friends on two other bikes behind him. The rider is believed to have lost control of his bike while going around a corner, which caused the bike to slide into an oncoming vehicle, which also ran over the rider. The driver of that vehicle remained at scene and cooperated with the investigation. Dewdney Trunk Road was closed to allow for an air ambulance to land near Mill Pond, and for Mission RCMP’s Traffic Services Unit to conduct the collision investigation. Sadly, the rider later died in hospital. Initial indications are that the rider’s speed was a contributing factor to the collision.



A passer-by on Lougheed Highway near Silverdale called police at 11:30 pm on May 17, after he saw a white Toyota Prius on fire on the side of the road, with someone going back and forth from the burning car. Mission RCMP attended and spoke with the driver of the car – a 41-year-old man from Surrey. He exhibited signs of being impaired by liquor, and could only say that a fire started while he was driving. The man failed to provide a sample of his breath into a roadside screening device, and received a 90-day driving prohibition and a 30-day impound. Due to the man’s level of intoxication, he was also arrested for being intoxicated in public, and spent the night in a jail cell to sober up. The cause of the fire is unknown.



Ways to connect with Mission RCMP:



Emergency: 911

Non-emergency: 604-826-7161.

Online crime reporting: https://ocre-sielc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/mission/en

Keep up with more news on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/RCMPMission