IHIT Investigating Mission Homicide – Sunday May 24 – Body of Woman Found in Dewdney Trunk Road Residence

Mission – The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called to Mission, after a woman was found deceased on the night of May 24, 2026.

Around 11:30 pm on May 24, 2026, Mission RCMP was notified by the BC Ambulance Service that they had just received a 911 call of someone injured inside a residence in the 33600 block of Dewdney Trunk Road, Mission.

Officers arrived to find a deceased woman inside the home, as well as a man with non-life-threatening injuries, who was transported to hospital. Both the man and woman were residents of the home.

Evidence at the scene led investigators to determine that criminality was a factor in the woman’s death, and as a result, IHIT has been deployed to assume conduct of the investigation.

Initial information suggests that this is an isolated incident and IHIT is working closely with the Mission RCMP, BC Coroners Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Service (IFIS) to advance the investigation.

Any additional investigative updates will be provided by IHIT.

Anyone with information related to this matter should contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.