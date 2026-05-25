DriveSmart BC – Understanding BC’s “Area” Speed Signs and Blanket Limits

Burnaby – As a knowledgeable driver, you are likely aware of the three blanket

speed limits that cover the province of British Columbia. These

statutory limits are 80 km/h outside a municipality, 50 km/h within a

municipality, and 20 km/h on a municipal lane. However, there is another

official method for establishing a localized blanket speed zone: the use

of an “Area” sign.



Area signs can establish a broad blanket speed limit across an entire

region, using the phrase “unless otherwise posted” to allow for specific

exceptions on major corridors. These customized blanket zones are

officially designated and published in the British Columbia Gazette by

the King’s Printer. If you are curious about the exact geographic extent

of an area zone, you can now search the Gazette online for free via BC

Laws, or consult the physical volumes at your local library.



As with any regulatory speed sign, you must be traveling at or below the

posted limit the moment you pass it. If you encounter an exception—such

as passing a sign with a higher speed limit—be prepared to slow right

back down to the area’s base limit if you turn onto a connecting highway

and do not see a new sign telling you otherwise, or until you know you

have officially left the boundaries of that blanket area.



The official “Unless Otherwise Posted” sign may display any speed limit.

The Ministry of Transportation and Transit often puts up “Maximum 80

Unless Otherwise Posted” signs at the borders of large regional

networks. Even though 80 km/h is already the default unposted rural

speed, these signs serve as a helpful visual reminder when you exit a

high-speed highway onto winding side roads. They have also set several

large unincorporated areas of the province including the Southern Gulf

Islands at 50 or 60 km/h.



Municipalities currently do not have the authority to use area signs

within their boundaries.



Violations of area speed zone limits carry the exact same fines and

penalty points as any other speeding offence under the BC Motor Vehicle

Act. Fines scale upward depending on how fast you exceed the limit, and

every speeding ticket hands you 3 driver penalty points:



1 to 20 km/h over: $138 fine

21 to 40 km/h over: $196 fine

Excessive Speeding (41 to 60 km/h over): $368 fine, plus an immediate

7-day vehicle impoundment

Excessive Speeding (61+ km/h over): $483 fine, plus an immediate 7-day

vehicle impoundment



Keep in mind that excessive speeding also triggers ICBC’s Driver Risk

Premium, costing drivers hundreds of dollars annually on top of towing,

storage, and ticket fees. Whether you are driving past a standard

regulatory post or crossing into a municipal or rural area zone, slowing

down protects both your wallet and your community.



Tim



—

Tim Schewe

Road Safety Advocate

DriveSmartBC.ca

