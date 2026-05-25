DriveSmart BC – Understanding BC’s “Area” Speed Signs and Blanket Limits

Burnaby – As a knowledgeable driver, you are likely aware of the three blanket
speed limits that cover the province of British Columbia. These
statutory limits are 80 km/h outside a municipality, 50 km/h within a
municipality, and 20 km/h on a municipal lane. However, there is another
official method for establishing a localized blanket speed zone: the use
of an “Area” sign.
Area signs can establish a broad blanket speed limit across an entire
region, using the phrase “unless otherwise posted” to allow for specific
exceptions on major corridors. These customized blanket zones are
officially designated and published in the British Columbia Gazette by
the King’s Printer. If you are curious about the exact geographic extent
of an area zone, you can now search the Gazette online for free via BC
Laws, or consult the physical volumes at your local library.
As with any regulatory speed sign, you must be traveling at or below the
posted limit the moment you pass it. If you encounter an exception—such
as passing a sign with a higher speed limit—be prepared to slow right
back down to the area’s base limit if you turn onto a connecting highway
and do not see a new sign telling you otherwise, or until you know you
have officially left the boundaries of that blanket area.
The official “Unless Otherwise Posted” sign may display any speed limit.
The Ministry of Transportation and Transit often puts up “Maximum 80
Unless Otherwise Posted” signs at the borders of large regional
networks. Even though 80 km/h is already the default unposted rural
speed, these signs serve as a helpful visual reminder when you exit a
high-speed highway onto winding side roads. They have also set several
large unincorporated areas of the province including the Southern Gulf
Islands at 50 or 60 km/h.
Municipalities currently do not have the authority to use area signs
within their boundaries.
Violations of area speed zone limits carry the exact same fines and
penalty points as any other speeding offence under the BC Motor Vehicle
Act. Fines scale upward depending on how fast you exceed the limit, and
every speeding ticket hands you 3 driver penalty points:
1 to 20 km/h over: $138 fine
21 to 40 km/h over: $196 fine
Excessive Speeding (41 to 60 km/h over): $368 fine, plus an immediate
7-day vehicle impoundment
Excessive Speeding (61+ km/h over): $483 fine, plus an immediate 7-day
vehicle impoundment
Keep in mind that excessive speeding also triggers ICBC’s Driver Risk
Premium, costing drivers hundreds of dollars annually on top of towing,
storage, and ticket fees. Whether you are driving past a standard
regulatory post or crossing into a municipal or rural area zone, slowing
down protects both your wallet and your community.
Tim
—
Tim Schewe
Road Safety Advocate
DriveSmartBC.ca
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