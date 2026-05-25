Chilliwack RCMP Calls for Service – May 18 to 24 – Theft, Assault, Paddleboarders Caught Adrift

Chilliwack – RCMP Week of May 18 to 24

Total calls for service: 822

Property crimes – 126

Crimes against persons – 58

Impaired Driving – 3

Mental Health Calls – 21

Missing Persons – 13

Single vehicle rollover with injuries

Police responded to a single-vehicle rollover at the Yale Road / Vedder Road on-ramp to Highway 1. The vehicle was reportedly accelerating onto the highway at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, resulting in the rollover. One man was trapped inside the vehicle upon the arrival of emergency crews and was extricated by the Fire Department. He sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment. An impaired driving investigation is ongoing. RCMP Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services (ICARS) attended the scene to conduct a detailed examination.

Paddleboarders caught adrift

The RCMP Seasonal Policing Team received a report of two overdue paddleboarders on Cultus Lake. A man and a young child had gone out paddleboarding with only one life jacket between them and without a cellphone, prompting concern from family members when they did not return as expected. Officers conducted boat patrols to locate the pair. Fortunately, two passing boaters were able to assist the paddleboarders and bring them safely to shore. This incident serves as an important reminder for the public to prioritize safety while enjoying water activities. Always ensure that each person has a properly fitted life jacket and that a communication device is carried in case of emergency.

Weapon offences

Youths with knife

Police received a report of two youths harassing a woman in downtown Chilliwack, with one youth allegedly brandishing a weapon. Officers attended and located two youths believed to be involved. However, further investigation was limited after the complainant declined to provide additional information to police, making it difficult to confirm the youths’ involvement.

Man with knife

An employee at a store on Yale Road reported that a man entered the business, put merchandise in his bag, and presented a knife to the employee in a threatening manner when he realized he had been observed shoplifting. The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival and was not located. Investigators are working to obtain video footage to assist in identifying the individual.

Property Crimes

Break and Enter – Business

A business on Vedder Road was broken into after unknown suspects threw a large object through the front window to gain entry. Numerous items were stolen. Police are awaiting video footage to assist in identifying the suspects.

Break and Enter – Residence

Unknown suspects reportedly forced entry into a residential garage on Third Avenue and stole two e-bikes valued at several thousand dollars.

Attempted Theft of boat

A Promontory homeowner reported that an unknown man backed a vehicle up to their boat and trailer in an apparent attempt to steal it. The homeowner confronted the suspect, who claimed he was checking if the boat was for sale before leaving the area. Patrols for the suspect vehicle were unsuccessful. Vehicle information obtained indicates the registered owner is from another jurisdiction in the lower mainland.

Attempted Theft of Vehicle

Police received a report of an attempted vehicle theft on Elm Drive after four masked individuals fled when confronted by the homeowner. The suspects had attempted to push the vehicle from the driveway before they were interrupted. The investigation is ongoing.

Theft of Vehicle

A vehicle was stolen from Nicolem Crescent after being left unlocked with the keys inside. Information later suggested the vehicle may have been in the Cultus Lake area. Some contents from the vehicle were recovered in the Switzer Creek area, however, the vehicle remains outstanding.

Shoplifting and Breach of conditions

A loss prevention officer at a business on Luckakuck Way reported a woman leaving the store with unpaid items. Police located the woman on a nearby transit bus in possession of the stolen merchandise. She was also found to be in violation of court-ordered conditions prohibiting possession of tools commonly used for property crime, which were found in her possession. She was arrested and held for court.

Shoplifting and assault

A woman, well known to police, attempted to leave a Yale Road business with unpaid merchandise and assaulted security staff when confronted. Police attended and arrested the woman, who is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Mischief on City Bus

Officers responded to a report from a city bus driver regarding several intoxicated and unruly youths. A window on the bus had been damaged, although it could not be determined which individual was responsible. Officers removed the youths from the bus. One youth became confrontational and refused to leave, resulting in their arrest. The bus driver declined to pursue charges and requested only that the youths be removed. The youths were subsequently educated by police on the risks of their behaviour and reunited with their parents.