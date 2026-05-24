Mission RCMP Searching for 22 Year Old Missing Person – Matthew Elijah Balogh

Mission – Mission RCMP is urgently seeking public assistance in locating Matthew Elijah Balogh, who was last seen on May 22, 2026 when he left a residence on foot. He does not have a phone, money or wallet on him and he did not specify where he was going or when he would be returning.

Matthew is believed to be hiding at an unknown location, and he may have hitch hiked out of the Mission area.

He is described as (see attached photo):

• Caucasian male

• 22-years-old

• 5 ft 10 in (178 cm)

• Thin build

• Blond hair

• Hazel eyes

• Last seen wearing a black hoodie, black/navy blue jogging pants, brown hiking boots

• Walks on his toes due to a previous injury

• Speaks very little and may appear confused or scared

Police and family members are concerned for Matthew’s health and wellbeing. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).