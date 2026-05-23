Wildfire Near Green Ranch Road – Boston Bar – Under Control

Boston Bar – Mid-morning Saturday May 23, the Fraser Valley Regional District’s (FVRD) Boston Bar Fire Department and Yale Fire Department worked together with BC Wildfire Service on a wildfire incident near Green Ranch Road and the Fraser River in the Boston Bar, North Bend area in Electoral Area A.

The current status (4PM) of the wildfire is under control. The cause of the wildfire remains under investigation.

There is no threat to structures, critical infrastructure or public safety. There are no evacuation orders or alerts in place. The FVRD Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is not activated.

The FVRD is thankful for the work of the fire crews and for their dedication and quick action to get this incident under control.

How to Stay Informed:

– fvrd.ca/eoc

– BC Wildfire Service

Incident Number: V10410

https://wildfiresituation.nrs.gov.bc.ca/incidents…

– Dial 9-1-1 for Emergencies