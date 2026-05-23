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Hope SAR Assist 70-Year old Woman on Serpent’s Back Trail

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Hope SAR Assist 70-Year old Woman on Serpent’s Back Trail

Hope – Hope SAR Volunteer Search and Rescue was tasked out Saturday May 23 to assist a 70-year old woman who was experiencing a medical emergency on Serpent’s Back trail. The team hiked to their location and assessed the subject, where it was decided that a long line extraction was necessary.

Hope Volunteer Search and Rescue thank Chilliwack Search and Rescue CDFL team and to Valley Helicopters for assisting with the extraction.

“We understand emergencies can happen to anyone and a call to SAR is always free. Also, to anyone who thinks this looks like an exciting way to spend an afternoon, our application window is open for one more week. Please visit our website and fill out an application if you’d like to join our team! We’d love to hear from you.”

2026 Hope SAR Search and Rescue – Long Line Rescue May 23 – Serpent’s Back Trail – Facebook

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