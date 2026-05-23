Formal Opening of West Railway Plaza in Abbotsford

Abbotsford – The formal opening of the west Railway Plaza was Saturday May 23, as councilors, the Mayor and other dignitaries were in attendance for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

In 2023, FVN reported that: The Montvue Avenue intersection is realigned further south, thereby providing increased vehicle storage (up to 7 vehicles stacking separately within the dedicated northbound left-turn and right-turn lanes) on West Railway Street between Essendene Avenue and Montvue Avenue for improved traffic performance along the corridor;

Improved decision time benefiting drivers turning left out of Montvue Avenue from greater intersection separation, reducing the risk of side impact crashes;

Overall current day level of service (LOS) of B and A are achieved for the two intersections at Essendene Avenue and Montvue Avenue along West Railway Street,

respectively;

Montvue Avenue no longer connects directly onto Essendene Avenue, thereby eliminating the atypical “5 corners” intersection configuration and reducing driver

confusion along with potential conflict points (i.e. sideswipe crashes) for improved safety.

Total cost approx $4M.

Photos courtesy Councilor Dave Loewen

2026 West Railway Plaza opening – May 23 – Dave Loewen

2026 West Railway Plaza opening – May 23 – Dave Loewen