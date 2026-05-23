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Combines Forces Execute Search Warrant to Shut Down Abbotsford Drug Lab

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Combines Forces Execute Search Warrant to Shut Down Abbotsford Drug Lab

Abbotsford – On May 21, 2026, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British
Columbia (CFSEU-BC) executed a search warrant in Abbotsford and dismantled a
clandestine drug lab (7600 block of Bradner Road).


The CFSEU-BC’s Illegal Firearms Enforcement Team (IFET) executed the warrant
with the assistance of the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team
(IERT) and the Abbotsford Police Department. This search warrant was part of an
ongoing firearms and drug trafficking investigation.

During the execution of the search warrant, investigators located and dismantled a
clandestine drug lab operating from the property. Due to the hazards associated
with clandestine drug labs, the RCMP Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and
Response (CLEAR) Team was called to assist in ensuring the property was safe for
investigators and emergency personnel to continue processing the scene.


Investigators also located a large cache of illegal weapons within the property.
Given the nature of the investigation, the execution of the search warrant required a
coordinated and strategic approach to ensure the safety of the public, police
officers, and all individuals involved. High-risk operations such as this require
extensive planning and consideration of a variety of factors before police action is
taken

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