Skip to content

Chilliwack Rotary’s Epic Day of Service

Home
Community
Chilliwack Rotary’s Epic Day of Service

Chilliwack – Over 50 Rotarians and volunteers showed up to Rotary’s “Epic Day of Service” on Saturday May 16 to prepare the Chilliwack Bowls of Hope’s community garden for this year’s growing season.  Last year this garden provided over 10,000 pounds of home grown food for kids in their school lunch and breakfast programs. The team was supported with seedling and plant donations from The Local Harvest Market and Minter Gardening.

The following service clubs contributed man and woman power to the Epic Day of Service: Chilliwack Bowls Of Hope Society, Rotary Club of Chilliwack, Rotary Club of Chilliwack Fraser and the Rotary Club of Chilliwack After Hours.

Many hands make light work. Rotarians across all four of the local clubs and their families participated in this community-wide event.

To learn more about the Rotary Club of Chilliwack, other community service initiatives and how you can get involved, visit: www.chilliwackrotary.com.

Share This:

2026 Chilliwack Hoedown for Hospice

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

On Key

Related Posts