Chilliwack Rotary’s Epic Day of Service

Chilliwack – Over 50 Rotarians and volunteers showed up to Rotary’s “Epic Day of Service” on Saturday May 16 to prepare the Chilliwack Bowls of Hope’s community garden for this year’s growing season. Last year this garden provided over 10,000 pounds of home grown food for kids in their school lunch and breakfast programs. The team was supported with seedling and plant donations from The Local Harvest Market and Minter Gardening.

The following service clubs contributed man and woman power to the Epic Day of Service: Chilliwack Bowls Of Hope Society, Rotary Club of Chilliwack, Rotary Club of Chilliwack Fraser and the Rotary Club of Chilliwack After Hours.

Many hands make light work. Rotarians across all four of the local clubs and their families participated in this community-wide event.



To learn more about the Rotary Club of Chilliwack, other community service initiatives and how you can get involved, visit: www.chilliwackrotary.com.