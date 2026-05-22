Vedder Park Pump Track and Playgrounds Closed During Upgrades

Sardis – Vedder Park upgrades are currently underway, and some areas of the park are temporarily closed. Please follow posted signage and detours. Upgrades include new concrete curbs, asphalt pathway paving, irrigation installation, and turf improvements.

Areas temporarily closed (estimated reopening date in early July):

· Both playgrounds

· Pump track

The parking lot, river access, and dog parks remain open for community use.

Vedder Park currently serves as a destination for Rotary Trail users, dog owners and as an informal picnic and open space amenity area. The park is situated on the paved Legacy Trail which runs through the east side of the park, connects to the Garrison Crossing community to the north and Vedder Road to the east. The park is also within walking distance to the University of the Fraser Valley.

The park is comprised of a large asphalt parking lot, two fenced dog off-leash areas, washroom facilities and lawn connections to the Rotary Trail. The site itself is largely disturbed with many flat compacted areas left over from its previous use as a former military base. Vegetation is generally limited to the areas closest to the Rotary Trail with sporadic groupings of large cottonwood, big leaf maple and native conifers throughout the site.

The new park design builds off the success of the existing amenities with a renovated dog off-leash area, upgraded pedestrian circulation system to allow for improved accessibility, expanded parking lot and a permanent washroom facility.

The design also includes a simple nature themed playground and adult fitness stations to expand the park’s recreational opportunities for a wider variety of user groups.

Dog Off-Leash Area

The existing dog off-leash area in Vedder Park was renovated to relocate the small dog area to a new compound just to the west, adding an additional 3,030 square metres of dog off-leash area to the park. The total dog off-leash area in this park is now nearly a hectare.