Suspect in Custody – AbbyPD Sex Crimes Unit Appeals for Information

Abbotsford – In January of this year, Patrol officers began investigating a sexual assault reported to have occurred in December 2025 involving a female victim. Due to the nature of the allegations, the investigation was assumed by the AbbyPD Sex Crimes Unit.



On May 12th, 2026, detectives from the Sex Crimes Unit assumed conduct of a second sexual assault investigation involving a different female victim. The suspect in this investigation is believed to be the same male identified in the December 2025 report.

On May 12th, 2026, 53-year-old Angelo Roefaro of Abbotsford was formally charged with two counts of sexual assault, as well as assault, administering a stupefying substance, and theft under $5,000 in relation to these two incidents.



Mr.Roefaro is currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing. His next appearance is on June 1st, 2026. Publication bans have been ordered by the Court in relation to the identity of the two victims.



On May 21, the Abbotsford Police Department relesaed a photo of Mr. Roefaro to assist in advancing the investigation. The release of this image is intended to help identify additional witnesses, victims, or individuals with information relevant to Mr. Roefaro’s activities.



Anyone with information, or who believes they may be an additional victim, is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.