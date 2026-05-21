Mission Community Services Society Launch New Food Security Program Called Nourish Mission

Mission – Mission Community Services Society (MCSS) is proud to announce the launch of its new Food Security Program called Nourish Mission, a community‐driven initiative designed to address food insecurity among low‐income and modest‐income residents in Mission through dignified access, choice, and connection.



Approved by the MCSS Board, the program responds to growing local need. Recent data show that nearly one in four families in Mission lives below a modest standard of income, with many working households and children falling between traditional poverty thresholds and therefore remaining underserved by existing food programs.

Key features include: