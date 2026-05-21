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May 19 Lockdown and Search at Mission Institution – Visits Suspended

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May 19 Lockdown and Search at Mission Institution – Visits Suspended

Mission (Correctional Service Canada) – On May 19, 2026, a lockdown was put in place in the medium-security unit at Mission Institution, to enable staff members to conduct an exceptional search.
The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff, and inmates.
Visits have been suspended until the search is completed. Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so.

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