May 19 Lockdown and Search at Mission Institution – Visits Suspended

Mission (Correctional Service Canada) – On May 19, 2026, a lockdown was put in place in the medium-security unit at Mission Institution, to enable staff members to conduct an exceptional search.
The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff, and inmates.
Visits have been suspended until the search is completed. Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so.
Suspect in Custody – AbbyPD Sex Crimes Unit Appeals for Information
Abbotsford – In January of this year, Patrol officers began investigating a sexual assault reported to have occurred in December 2025 involving a female victim.