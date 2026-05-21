Iain Gardner Appointed Principal of the New East Side Elementary – Opens in September 2027

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack School District announced that Iain Gardner, current principal at École Cheam Elementary, has been appointed principal of the new east side elementary school.

Mr. Gardner has worked in the district for over 30 years. He was a French Immersion teacher and has been a strong advocate for the Early French Immersion program since it opened at École Cheam Elementary in 2014. Mr. Gardner served as vice principal at Little Mountain Elementary, FG Leary Fine Arts Elementary and Strathcona Elementary. He holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from City University, a diploma in education from McGill University, and a bachelor’s degree from Concordia University.

“Iain’s deep commitment to students, families, and staff at École Cheam Elementary has been evident throughout his leadership,” said superintendent Rohan Arul-pragasam. “His understanding of the community, combined with his steady and thoughtful approach, will be invaluable as we move through this transition together.”

“I have been very proud to serve as principal at École Cheam Elementary these many years, and I am grateful to help make this transition with staff, students and families,” said Mr. Gardner. “My initial reaction to the idea that we’d be moving was one of sadness. But I am reminded every day, by all the amazing people I interact with, that our school is more than a building or location, it is a community with connections and traditions.”

The K-5 school will open in September 2027 and will welcome a portion of elementary students from École Cheam Elementary, along with elementary students from Rosedale Traditional Community School and the District Early French Immersion program. Mr. Gardner will work closely with district and school teams during the 2026-2027 school year to support transition plans for the new school.