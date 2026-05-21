UPDATE – Bear Attack in Mission – Man Suffers Injury

Mission (with files from Conservation Officer Service) – Mission is no different than many parts of BC.

It’s bear country and they are out forging for food.

UPDATE – Conservation officers have dispatched a black bear that attacked a man on his Mission property on Monday.

On Tuesday, a sow was captured in the vicinity of the attack site. It was identified as the offending bear through victim and witness descriptions, as well as physical evidence. The bear was also determined to have a history in the area, displaying behaviour of no fear of humans.

Two other bears captured on Tuesday were tranquilized and assessed. The BCCOS investigation concluded these bears – determined to be yearlings – were not involved in the attack and had no history with the BCCOS.

In consultation with provincial wildlife biologists with the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, the yearlings were ear-tagged and relocated together to an undisclosed wilderness location.

The BCCOS investigation included assessing the attack area and neighbouring properties, interviewing the victim, witnesses and area residents, and assessing physical evidence.

“We recognize this incident and response may be distressing to people,” said BCCOS Sgt. Jeremy Pauls. “In this case, it was determined that due to the location and nature of the attack, as well as its previous history that displayed comfort around people, the bear was dispatched to ensure public safety.”

Conservation Officers continue to monitor bear activity in the area and will respond as necessary to ensure public safety.

Residents are asked to take precautions in case of wildlife encounters, such as leashing pets, securing attractants and never approaching bears. For more information and resources, please visit WildSafeBC.

Reports of bear conflicts and aggressive bear behaviour can be made to the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1-877-952-7277

Monday’s incident follows another last week, in which police officers tracked, captured, and released a black bear seen wandering around Commercial Drive and Grandview Highway in East Vancouver.

Bear sightings are very common between Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Harrison and Cultus Lake.