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75 Year Old Vet, Riding Bicycle from Vancouver to Winnipeg – Raising Mental Health Awareness – Stopping in Chilliwack – May 23

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75 Year Old Vet, Riding Bicycle from Vancouver to Winnipeg – Raising Mental Health Awareness – Stopping in Chilliwack – May 23

Vancouver/Chilliwack/Winnipeg – Garry McCracken is a 75 year old veteran. His father was a veteran. Both of his grandfathers were veterans.
They were all sappers.

Garry is riding his bicycle from Vancouver to Winnipeg and he stops in Chilliwack on May 23. It is to raise money and bring awareness to mental health. He has many supporters and brings a great deal of energy and excitement when he speaks to people.

It will be at the Chilliwack Museum and Archives from 10 to 11 on Saturday.

The Road to Valour is a 2,700-kilometre, fully unsupported bicycle ride from Vancouver to Winnipeg — a ride with purpose at every turn.

The Ride is grounded by three commitments:

  1. Supporting the mental health of veterans, first responders, and their families through Wounded Warriors Canada.
  2. Sharing and preserving Canada’s military history, honouring the sacrifices and achievements that shaped our nation.
  3. Promoting healthy aging, proving that age is no barrier to challenge, growth, or adventure.

This is a ride for courage, for remembrance and for hope.

Website info is here

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radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

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