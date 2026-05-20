Nate Haller Headliner at the 2026 Chilliwack Fair – 154th Edition

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack & District Agricultural Society proudly presents NATE HALLER Friday, August 7th at Chilliwack Heritage Park, 44140 Luckakuck Way, Chilliwack. The Show is included with your Gate Admission. Show will be after the Rodeo, approximately 9pm.



Since his debut as a solo artist, Nate Haller has firmly established himself as one of Canadian country’s premier talents, bringing his unmatched vocals and energetic live show to some of the biggest stages across the nation.

After over a decade of experience in the music business as a session player for some of Canada’s top artists, Nate took his rightful spot at centre stage with his first single “Lighting In A Bottle”, which earned him his first Top 10 at Canadian radio. Nate has continued this momentum with his latest single “Backfire” feat. Tenille Townes earning him his first Top #3.

Show Included with Gate Admission, after the Rodeo ~ 9:00PM

The 2026 theme is Shake Cattle and Roll. August 7 to 9 .

Website is here.